A man managed to escape as fire destroyed his home on Fogo Island early Sunday morning.

No one was injured and he was the only in the house at the time.

The blaze broke out around 4 a.m. in the community of Stag Harbour.

A spokesperson for the Canadian Red Cross said the man was the homeowner, and he credited a working smoke detector for alerting him in time.

The man is staying temporarily with relatives and is getting help from disaster volunteers from the Red Cross with emergency purchases including clothing and food.