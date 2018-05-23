Skip to Main Content
Pets escape burning home on Southside Road in St. John's

There was no one home at the time, and the two pet dogs inside were not hurt, but one of them ran away.

One of the dogs was still on the loose after fire was put out

This home on Southside Road was badly damaged by fire Wednesday morning. (Fred Hutton/CBC)

A fire badly damaged a home in St. John's Wednesday morning.

Fire crews were called to the house on Southside Road sometime before 10 a.m., and managed to put out the fire before the entire structure went up in flames.

There was no one home at the time, and the two pet dogs inside were not hurt, but one of them did run away.

The flames burned a large section of the outside of the house, and fire crews had to strip away siding and cut through the roof to get to hot spots.

Southside Road is currently closed between Blackhead Road and Symes Bridge.

