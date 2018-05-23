Pets escape burning home on Southside Road in St. John's

A fire badly damaged a home in St. John's Wednesday morning.

Fire crews were called to the house on Southside Road sometime before 10 a.m., and managed to put out the fire before the entire structure went up in flames.

There was no one home at the time, and the two pet dogs inside were not hurt, but one of them did run away.

Fire has caused extensive damage to a home on South Side Road. <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCNL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/sjmorningshow?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sjmorningshow</a> <a href="https://t.co/S10fN18kHX">pic.twitter.com/S10fN18kHX</a> —@Fred_Hutton

The flames burned a large section of the outside of the house, and fire crews had to strip away siding and cut through the roof to get to hot spots.

Two dogs were in the home, one has been found. The other is running around the neighbourhood. <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCNL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/sjmorningshow?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sjmorningshow</a> <a href="https://t.co/BODOh6tiXe">pic.twitter.com/BODOh6tiXe</a> —@Fred_Hutton

Southside Road is currently closed between Blackhead Road and Symes Bridge.

The owner of the home is here now. She has been reunited with her smaller dog (below) and is searching the area for her other larger dog. Looked to be a Rottweiler. <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCNL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/sjmorningshow?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sjmorningshow</a> <a href="https://t.co/U24GL4luiD">pic.twitter.com/U24GL4luiD</a> —@Fred_Hutton