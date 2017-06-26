With burning embers falling on a crowd of hundreds Monday evening, three people embraced near a playground on Froude Avenue in St. John's and wept.

"I lost everything," a woman said between sobs as she watched her home being leveled by towering flames.

The resident, who declined an interview, was one of at least a dozen to lose their home to a fire on Monday evening.

The women's kids got out safe, along with all the other residents of the multi-unit Newfoundland and Labrador Housing complex near Mundy Pond.

Burning embers fell towards a crowd of hundreds of onlookers, some of them residents of the building. (Ryan Cooke/CBC)

One person was sent to hospital for smoke inhalation, but was considered to be in good condition, said St. John's Regional Fire Department platoon chief Rick Mackey.

As the fire burned, hundreds of people gathered to watch.

At times, Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officers yelled at bystanders to back up. People were told to stand across the street from the blaze at first, then further down the block to Vimy Avenue as the fire ramped up.

"For God's sake people, get your children out of here!" yelled one police officer as he ushered three kids on bicycles away from the police tape.

Fire ignited quickly, totaled building in minutes

Cindy Fewer was making supper for her son around 6 p.m. when she smelled smoke coming in through her kitchen window. She looked out and saw smoke coming from a neighbouring unit.

"By the time I got around the front door to call the fire department, it was in flames," Fewer said while watching her apartment burn.

Smoke can be seen billowing over the city in this photo taken from Shea Heights. (Gavin Simms)

"I guess I'm going to lose everything, too ... the main thing is, we got out safe and sound."

By 6:30 p.m., the entire building was in flames, with vinyl siding melting off another unit nearby. Firefighters began spraying neighbouring houses, trying to stop the spread of the fire to other similar complexes.

Fire chief: water shortage an issue

"We're having a few issues with water here on the scene," Mackey said. "The water supply in this area is not great."

The fire department was forced to bring in a water supply truck, giving firefighters 2,000 extra litres of water. By the time the truck arrived and had set up, the entire building was in flames.

When the first team of firefighters arrived, they were not able to go more than a few steps inside the apartment complex, Mackey said.

"Right now our prime concern are protecting the exposures ... to stop the fire from spreading into other buildings," he told reporters around 7 p.m.

The Salvation Army has dispatched resources to the neighbourhood and the St. John's Status of Women Council has opened its nearby centre for residents who have been displaced.