The second fire on Mount Scio Road in two weeks brought traffic to a halt Sunday afternoon, as firefighters battled against flames in a vacant home.

Firefighters on scene said the flames were extinguished and the situation was under control by 5 p.m., but the road remained closed as emergency vehicles lined both sides of the narrow street.

Large contingent of fire fighters here. The fire is knocked down now and some crews are leaving. #cbcnl #nltraffic pic.twitter.com/izX0ONgSN7 — @ryancookeNL

The fire originated in the basement of the house, and was contained there. The rest of the home was damaged by smoke and water, however.

One firefighter said the home was not connected for electricity, raising suspicions about the origins of the flames.

The home is located a few metres past Memorial University's Botanical Garden, and less than two kilometres down the road from a fire that killed an elderly man Nov. 7.