St. John's Regional Fire Department appears to have a fire under control at the Majestic Theatre, after hours of working to calm the smoke and flames at the newly reopened facility.

Sections of Duckworth Street and New Gower Street were closed in the area surrounding the theatre and fire crews were using a ladder truck to check the roof. Electricity had also been cut to the surrounding neighbourhood.

Firefighters hard at work at the Majestic. Expect Roads to be closed a couple of hours. Power cut #cbcnl pic.twitter.com/wQadnPmCIW — @CBCMarkQuinn

Peter Newman, the executive director of the Majestic, was standing on the road, watching smoke billow out of theatre, which had been recently renovated and had its official opening on Sept 25.

While he can't say for sure, he said the fire appears to have started in the bottom corner of the east end of the building, and when he first got there flames were shooting out of the roof. As far as he knows there were no injuries.

Newman told CBC that the crews had mostly extinguished the flames by 6:45 a.m. and were starting to get the smoke under control.

Firefighters tearing up walls to make sure fire is out at the Majestic. They were called at 4:30 am #cbcnl pic.twitter.com/CgmoUJVabp — @CBCMarkQuinn

The smoke and flames appear to be on the opposite side of the theatre from where all of the facility's audio-visual equipment is stored, so Newman is hopeful at least something was spared damage.

"Hopefully the damage is reduced to this side of the wall," he said. "Earlier there was considerable smoke so that may big the bigger issue, the water and smoke damage."

Events scheduled at the Majestic in the coming days and weeks will need to be reassessed, said Newman.

Fire crews had a water hose concentrated on the east side of the Majestic Theatre building Wednesday morning, trying to extinguish a fire that was first reported around 4:30 a.m. (Twitter/@juanitamcritch)

The alarm was reported around 4:30 a.m. and firefighters found a small fire outside the theatre when they arrived. They put it out, but continued to check inside and outside the building to find the source of smoke.

Shortly after 5:45 a.m., Newfoundland Power shut off electricity around in the area around the building so it could extend the ladder further over the roof to get to the fire.

Fire crews had closed off a section of Duckworth Street Wednesday morning as they responded to a call at the Majestic Theatre. (Twitter/@juanitamcritch)

After months of renovations, the Majestic Theatre had its official reopening on Sept. 25. Peter Newman (far right) helped cut the ribbon at the official opening of the new facility. (Todd O'Brien/CBC)

Fire hoses pouring water into a roof fire at The Majestic. pic.twitter.com/yjk5YlFWZQ — @KickintheCritch