The Knights of Columbus' Legare Hall in Happy Valley-Goose Bay was completely destroyed by fire early Wednesday morning.

The fire department was first called to the hall on Hamilton River Road around 2:15 a.m., but by the time crews arrived the building was fully engulfed in flames.

"The building is a total loss," said Fire Chief Brad Butler at the Scene Wednesday.

Fire Chief Brad Butler at the scene of a fire in HVGB. Knights of Columbus hall burnt down over night. #cbcnl pic.twitter.com/l7HNu6BBHs — @baileywhite

Crews were unable to attack the fire from the inside of the building, but by 6:30 a.m. the flames were doused and work on the hotspots could begin.

Legare Hall, a Knights of Columbus clubhouse on Hamilton River Road in Happy Valley-Goose Bay was destroyed by fire early Wednesday morning. (Bailey White/CBC)

Sections of the roof have collapsed, according to the fire chief, as well as to the backside wall of the building.

No one was inside the building at the time, and no injuries have been reported.

Fire crews putting out hot spots at Knights of Columbus hall in HVGB; they've been here since about 2:15 #cbcnl pic.twitter.com/biJQkp5nc8 — @baileywhite

Legare Hall is a Knights of Columbus clubhouse that was often used for dinners, meetings and other social functions. The building had undergone a number of renovations in recent years.

Damage was very apparent on the backside of Legare Hall Wednesday morning. Fire Chief Brad Butler says the building is damaged beyond repair. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

Emergency crews closed a section of Hamilton River Road between Green Street and Grenfell Street, near where the fire happened. The section of road was reopened again shortly after 8 a.m.