A duplex fire in Shea Heights has left four individuals looking for a temporary place to live.
On Sunday evening, members of the St. John's Regional Fire Department were called to Chafe Avenue following reports of a massive fire in a Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Unit.
"Upon arrival we found the home completely engulfed in fire. Flames actually coming out of the windows and heavily charged by smoke," said platoon chief Rick Mackey.
"We were here in about eight minutes. We put entry crew in upon arrival, they were able to make quick work of the fire, but unfortunately there's extensive damage inside the home."
Mackey told CBC News there was one female occupant on the side most heavily damaged by fire, and three occupants on the other side. All escaped safely.
He said Newfoundland and Labrador Housing had been asked to come to the scene to assist those displaced from their homes.