A duplex fire in Shea Heights has left four individuals looking for a temporary place to live.



On Sunday evening, members of the St. John's Regional Fire Department were called to Chafe Avenue following reports of a massive fire in a Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Unit.

One unit of this Newfoundland and Labrador Housing duplex was severely damaged by the fire. (Andrew Sampson/CBC)

"Upon arrival we found the home completely engulfed in fire. Flames actually coming out of the windows and heavily charged by smoke," said platoon chief Rick Mackey.

"We were here in about eight minutes. We put entry crew in upon arrival, they were able to make quick work of the fire, but unfortunately there's extensive damage inside the home."

St. John’s Regional Fire Department platoon chief Rick Mackey says there were no injuries in Sunday's fire. (Andrew Sampson/CBC)

Mackey told CBC News there was one female occupant on the side most heavily damaged by fire, and three occupants on the other side. All escaped safely.

He said Newfoundland and Labrador Housing had been asked to come to the scene to assist those displaced from their homes.



Fire crews clean up the scene following a fire on Chafe's Avenue in Shea Heights. (Andrew Sampson/CBC)

Mackey said the RNC will be on the scene Monday morning to investigate the cause of the fire.