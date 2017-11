A fire destroyed the inside of a home in Happy Valley-Goose Bay Wednesday afternoon.

No one was home when the blaze started at the house on Woodland Crescent around 2:20 p.m., and firefighters rescued the three cats inside, according to the town's fire chief Brad Butler.

The "inside is demolished, but the outside's still standing," he told CBC.

Butler said the fire appears to have started in the kitchen, but he wouldn't speculate on the cause.

"It could have been a lot worse," he said.