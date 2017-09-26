St. John's City Council has voted to rezone a former fire hall in the downtown area so it can be turned into a microbrewery and cafe.

The brew pub, which will be called The Fire Hall, will be located at the old east end fire station at 90 Duckworth Street, which has been vacant for years.

Monday night's vote to rezone the property from residential to commercial now means that Parlibright Holdings can move forward with its plans to turn the building into what it calls a "Newfoundland focused premiere rotating-tap craft brewpub and taproom."

The old east fire station at 90 Duckworth Street has been vacant for years. (CBC/Google Maps)

The plan is to renovate the building to host a coffee shop during the day, and a brewpub at night that offers 15 different types of draught beer ranging from light lagers to IPAs and stouts.

The owners are aiming to open the business in the summer of 2018, and said it will be a family friendly location that will double as a cafe and community space.

They say The Fire Hall will focus on sourcing its products from Newfoundland and Labrador when possible. It also plans to repurpose its used grain to feed local livestock, potentially at places like Lester's Farm.

The proposal for the brewpub states that renovations of the old fire hall will attempt to maintain the heritage aspects of the building, including preserving the original structure and facade.