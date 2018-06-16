Emergency responders to check the fridge for vital info

A new initiative by the Carbonear Knights of Columbus is hoping to make it easier for first responders to access up-to-date medical information in the event of an emergency.

The File for Life program, which is modelled after a similar initiative started by Seniors NL, will make sure all vital information is right there on the fridge in an envelope for paramedics when they arrive after a 911 call.

The hours could turn into minutes just by passing this envelope over. - File for Life organizer Philip Hurley

All participants need to do is fill out a vinyl envelope, provided by the Knights of Columbus, with their information.

"It makes life a whole lot easier for the first responder," says organizer Philip Hurley.

A woman signs up to be part of the File for Life program. (Submitted by Phil Hurley)



"As we know, at any emergency, everything can get so hectic. And so when the individual can't speak, that's fine. All your information is in this envelope."

The program was launched on Tuesday, and envelopes were handed out to a packed crowd in the community.

"The hours could turn into minutes just by passing this envelope over," said Hurley.

He said the Knights of Columbus is looking for other community groups to help them expand the program across the province.

"If you can't get here, you let us know and we will make sure you get your hands on this envelope," said Hurley.

Members of the community learn about the File for Life program in Carbonear. (Submitted by Phil Hurley)

