Fire extensively damaged the main level of a bungalow in the west end of St. John's Sunday morning.

The St. John's Regional Fire Department received a call at 3:59 a.m. about a fire that had broken out at a home on Canada Drive.

Platoon Chief Brian Tucker told CBC when crews arrived at the scene, they found smoke and flame coming from a window in the back of the house.

Tucker said there was "extensive" smoke and water damage to the interior on the main floor.

He said three people who lived on that level have been displaced.

Tucker added that a downstairs apartment did not appear to have sustained damage.

The investigation has been turned over to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary, who have been maintaining a presence at the residence.