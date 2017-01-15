Five people, including a young boy, are homeless Sunday after a fire damaged their home on Canada Drive in St. John's.

The Canadian Red Cross says it's helping two sisters, one with a young son, while two women who lived on the main level found their own temporary place to stay after fire damaged their split-level home early Sunday morning.

Canadian Red Cross spokesperson Dan Bedell said the organization arranged emergency housing, food, clothing and other support for three people — two sisters and the young son of one of the women — who lived in the basement of the house on Canada Drive.

Fire extensively damaged the main level of the bungalow in the west end of St. John's Sunday morning.

The St. John's Regional Fire Department received the call at 3:59 a.m.

Platoon Chief Brian Tucker told CBC when crews arrived at the scene, they found smoke and flame coming from a window in the back of the house.

Tucker said there was "extensive" smoke and water damage to the interior on the main floor.

The investigation has been turned over to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary, who maintained a presence at the residence Sunday morning.