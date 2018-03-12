A woman was taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation after an early-morning fire destroyed her home in Grand Falls-Windsor Monday.

Firefighters got the call at 4:18 a.m., said Grand Falls-Windsor Fire Chief Vince MacKenzie, and were met with a thick bank of smoke when they turned onto Peddle Drive, where the fire was reported.

"It was very difficult to drive up the road because there was so much smoke and we couldn't see what was actually on fire," he said. "[We] had to take our time going up there."

Fire Chief Vince MacKenzie reminds homeowners to check their smoke detectors. (CBC)

Crews had the blaze out within 15 to 20 minutes, he said, and then spent another two hours looking for hot spots and cleaning up.

"[We] pulled the ceiling, because the fire had gotten up into the attic," he said. The soffits, or undersides of the eaves of the house, had also begun to melt, he said.

"That was all melting and dripping on all four sides of the home, [which] indicated heavy heat in the attic."

The woman who lived in the house was with a neighbour when fire crews arrived, he said, and was then taken to hospital, where she remains.

MacKenzie said she is doing well, and that he isn't sure if she has family to stay with when she is released.

Fire began in back of house

MacKenzie said it appears the fire started in the kitchen and dining room area, in the back of the house, but he doesn't know what caused the blaze.

"At 4 o'clock in the morning, we don't know what transpired there, if it was in the walls or it was cooking," he said.

The RCMP is now investigating the cause of the fire.

MacKenzie reminds homeowners that Daylight Saving Time occurred this past weekend, and advises everyone to check their smoke detectors and be sure they have one installed in their bedrooms.