Fire destroys home of well-known writer Earl Pilgrim Saturday night in Roddickton

Well-known Newfoundland writer Earl Pilgrim escaped his burning home unharmed Saturday evening, but the blaze destroyed his house in Roddickton on the Northern Peninsula.

Earl Pilgrim escaped his burning home unharmed Saturday night. (Courtesy Flanker Press)

Sources told CBC News the fire broke out around supper time, and everything in the home – including Pilgrim's latest writing — was lost.

The 78-year-old has written several books, including Curse of the Red Cross Ring and The Price Paid for Charley.

Pilgrim spent his early career serving in the Canadian Army, and became the Canadian Light Heavyweight Boxing Champion. He then worked as a forest ranger and wildlife protection officer with the Newfoundland and Labrador government.

As of Sunday morning, there was no word on what caused the fire.