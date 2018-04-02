Strip mall fire damages several Mount Pearl businesses

A tattoo studio and several other businesses on Commonwealth Avenue in Mount Pearl were heavily damaged by fire Sunday night.

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officers on routine patrol noticed flames shortly after 11 p.m.

There were no injuries, but firefighters were on the scene for several hours.

Scott Hillier, the co-owner of Coffee Matters, which is adjacent to the tattoo business, said the extent of the damage still isn't known, but firefighters told him his business was fully engulfed in smoke and there were water main breaks in the building overnight.

"So they figure there is a lot of gushing water going through building, so they have to make sure things are structurally sound before they even allow anyone to go in to assess any damages," said Hillier.

"I got a phone call around four this morning from the city wondering if I knew where the main shut off for the building was, so since that time there's just been water flowing through the building," he told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show on Monday.

Coffee Matters does meal production for all its locations from its Mount Pearl building. (Fred Hutton/CBC)

Hillier said the fire will hinder operations for the other Coffee Matters locations.

The Mount Pearl location has 28 employees and is the hub for soup and prepared meal production. The company's head office and corporate server for the cash system are located in the building as well.

Hillier said a hair salon on the other side of the tattoo shop was also extensively damaged.

"I feel bad for him too. I would say other than the tattoo parlour he has certainly the most damage done to his property."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.