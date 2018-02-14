A unoccupied home was destroyed by fire in the Coley's Point area of Conception Bay Wednesday morning.

An RCMP officer confirmed there were no injuries in the fire on Otterbury Road, which began sometime before 6 a.m., but photos posted to social media show the two-story house suffered extensive damage, with large sections charred or destroyed.

Fire crews were called to the scene sometime before 6 a.m. (Twitter/@BR_Mayor)

No injuries. Empty home. Not currently occupied. — @BryanVaughanNL

Otterbury Road was closed to traffic as fire crews from both the Bay de Grave Regional Fire Department and Bay Roberts department worked to extinguish the flames.

According to Bay Roberts Fire Department, crews would remain on scene until late morning to monitor the situation.

@BayRobertsFire & Bay de Grave firefighters still on scene of a early AM stubborn house fire in Otterbury CBN.Use caution, roads also slippery. #dedication @VOCMNEWS @CBCNL @cbncompass pic.twitter.com/zAq49mz0wf — @BR_Mayor