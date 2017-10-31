Fire has damaged a hockey arena in central St. John's.

The regional fire department was called to Bussey Horwood arena on Bonaventure Avenue around 10 Tuesday morning after a passerby reported smoke.

Platoon Chief Robert Fowler said the arena was closed at the time, and his crews had to force their way in.

Firefighters concentrated their efforts on a porch at the rear of the building, where a fire was burning just inside the door, near a stairwell, Fowler said.

Crews stripped off brickwork and siding in an effort to put out hot spots.

There was no word as of noon Tuesday on how the fire might affect hockey or skating schedules.

The rink, the former Brother O'Hehir arena, is located next to Holy Heart High School and a condominium complex and the parking lot is often used as a shortcut.