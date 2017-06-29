A forest fire in central Labrador is being labeled as out of control, quadrupling in size since it was first reported Wednesday evening.

The fire is now burning across the Churchill River from an unoccupied Muskrat Falls work camp, and has reached a size of about 225 hectares.

Two helicopters, a water bomber and seven firefighters are on scene where mostly moss is on fire.

Wind helping effort

Resources are being concentrated on the northeast and southeast portions of the C-shaped fired.

The fire would have to jump the river to reach the camp as well as the Trans Labrador Highway, as both are on the northeast edge of the blaze.

Wind was helping fire fighting efforts Thursday afternoon as it blew from the northeast and pushed the fire away from the camp.

"It's not big, it's not small," Provincial Forest Fire Duty Officer Boyd Pittman said when asked to classify the fire.

"We've had smaller ones and we've had larger ones."