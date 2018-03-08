A family in Goulds, in the west end of St. John's, has lost a backyard shed but its two pets are safe after a fire Thursday.

The large shed was fully engulfed when the regional fire department got to the home on Back Line early Thursday afternoon.

"Flames and smoke showing," said platoon Chief Robert Fowler.

Robert Fowler is platoon chief with the St. John's Regional Fire Department. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

Fowler said the homeowner had just gone inside after feeding the dogs, which have a pen near the shed, when she heard the animals barking. When she looked outside, she saw the fire.

"So she immediately went down and let the dogs out … she gathered them up and they're in the home now," Fowler told reporters as firefighters mopped up.

Since the Back Line is an unserviced area, Fowler said a tanker unit was called in from the Paradise station to help firefighters from Goulds and Mount Pearl.

"There was easy access to the back garden," he said. While the shed is "pretty well a loss," firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to another garage on the property.