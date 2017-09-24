Several people have been temporarily displaced by a weekend fire in central Newfoundland.

The fire damaged one unit of a small apartment building on Main Street in Bishop's Falls.

Volunteers with the Canadian Red Cross arranged emergency purchases of clothing and food for a woman in her 80's, who was staying with a relative.

Electricity to the building had to be disconnected for safety reasons, and the remaining tenants are said to be staying with family or friends until power is restored.

Officials say there were no injuries from the fire, which was reported shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday.

