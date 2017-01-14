They may say there's plenty of fish in the sea, but to a two-year-old obsessed with Pixar's movie Finding Dory there's only one — an animated blue tang voiced by Ellen DeGeneres.

"I'd say Maci would watch that movie three times a day if you would let her," the two-year-old's father Sheldon Young told CBC's Labrador Morning.

The Young family visited the Fluvarium during their trip to St. John's because of Maci's love of Finding Dory, a movie about fish. (Submitted)

On a recent trip to St. John's, he and Maci's mom surprised their daughter with a plush version of Dory the fish, the main character in the spinoff to the original fish-centred animation Finding Nemo.

"She was ecstatic," he said.

"She took it to bed with her… she lugged it around everywhere."

The friendship between Maci and her new prized pal, Dory, grew swimmingly until the family was getting ready to board their flight home to Churchill Falls.

'She lugged it around everywhere." - Sheldon Young

"She took the fish in her hand and we left the gate to walk to the plane and by the time we got to the plane, she was gone."

"The flight was not the best," her dad laughed.

Maci's dad Sheldon Young says she loves her fish and brings it to bed with her. (Submitted)

In air, the family asked a flight attendant if she'd be able to track the toy down and said PAL Airlines went beyond finding the stuffed toy.

"They said, 'not a problem, we'll put her on the next flight' and flew her right to Churchill Falls," Young said.

It took a couple of days with weather delays, but Young said PAL desk agent Shirley Philpott soon delivered Dory to the family's door.

'Finding Dory has a Finding Dory Two now.' - Sheldon Young

"[Maci] kissed him, she hugged him — she gave Shirley a kiss and a hug," her dad said.

"Finding Dory has a Finding Dory Two now."

Since the reunion Monday, Maci and her fish haven't spent much time apart and Young doesn't see them separating again anytime soon.

"The next time Maci goes [on a trip] I'm sure Dory will be going too," he said.

"But I guess we're just going to have a very close eye on him."