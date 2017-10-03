After two decades of serving the city of St. John's, Dennis O'Keefe is moving out of the mayor's office.

The outgoing council held its final meeting at City Hall on Monday night.

"There have been a lot of ups, there have a been a few downs," the soon-to-be-former mayor said.

"The whole 20 years has been absolutely terrific. I had a great time as councillor at large, deputy mayor and mayor, helping bring about a lot of changes over the years to the city. You wouldn't recognize today compared to what it was in 1997."

Mayor Dennis O'Keefe on 20 years of service2:48

The mayor boasted that bringing taxes back to 2015 levels was a big win, along with the work and revitalization his councils have done to the parks in the city of St. John's.

He hopes the next council will bring the new Mews Centre recreation facility to life soon, as well as get a plan in place for a new centre for the west end of the city.

Out with old, in with the new

The Oct. 2 meeting had a last day of school feel to it. It's not just the mayor who's leaving; longtime friend Bruce Tilley is also retiring. Council colleagues Art Puddister, Tom Hann, Ron Ellsworth and Jonathan Galgay were unsuccessful in their attempts to get re-elected. Each took a turn to thank family, supporters and city staff.

Outgoing councillors say goodbye2:33

When council resumes after the Thanksgiving holiday, Danny Breen will be sitting in the mayor's chair. Sheilagh O'Leary will take over as deputy mayor. Councillor-at-large Debbie Hanlon makes her return to City Hall, to be joined by the fresh faces of Maggie Burton, Ian Froude, Hope Jamieson and Jamie Korab.

After 20 years working at city hall, O'Keefe offered his advice to the newcomers to city council. "Listen to your staff," he said.

Dennis O'Keefe's advice to new councillors3:26

The new council will be sworn in at City Hall at 3 p.m. on Oct. 10.