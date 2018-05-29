Skip to Main Content
Fifth Ticket on Water Street closed down

Notifications

New

Fifth Ticket on Water Street closed down

A downtown St. John's restaurant that was started by a lottery winner four years ago has closed down.

Owner David Primmer announced in March piano bar portion for sale

CBC News ·
David Primmer opened the Fifth Ticket after winning nearly $4 million in the lottery. (Heather Barrett/CBC)

A downtown St. John's restaurant that was started by a lottery winner four years ago has closed down.

David Primmer opened the Fifth Ticket and piano bar on Water Street after he won nearly $4 million in the lottery.

Primmer decided to sell the piano bar in March, in an effort to get the restaurant through a tough economic slump. 

In an interview in March, Primmer said even with the difficulty of running a business in hard times, he would do it all again if he was given the chance.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us