Fretboard Journey brings you a dream with Mr. Sandman

Duane Andrews, Craig Young and Sandy Morris jam during a recording at Studio F. Not shown is fourth Fretboard Journey member Gordon Quinton. (CBC)

Fretboard Journey is probably the closest thing Newfoundland and Labrador has to an acoustic guitar supergroup.

Consider that each member of Fretboard Journey — Duane Andrews, Craig Young, Sandy Morris and Gordon Quinton — is a virtuoso in his own right.

Together? Magic.

Our latest Parkway Sessions video is their cover of Mr. Sandman, a tune that was a jukebox favourite in the Fifties, and which is as hummable as ever.

Relax, and enjoy.

Another serving, anyone?

If you enjoyed that tune, you'll no doubt like this one too.

Here's Blackberry Blossom, another recording Fretboard Journey made in our Studio F.

We've been delighted to bring you a new Parkway Sessions episode every week. You can click the links below to see (and hear!) recent recordings, or click here to see the playlist on our YouTube channel.