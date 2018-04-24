Skip to Main Content
Enjoy a fresh serving of indie rock with Field

A teenage duo has our latest Parkway Sessions video.
CBC News ·
Field uses two guitars for its indie rock sound. (CBC)

One of our objectives at the CBC is to shine a light on emerging talent. 

Meet Field, who are Simon Greeley-Noble and Shaun Dillon. Both play guitars, Simon sings and Shaun handles the drum programming. 

They played their song Sore Eyes during a visit to our Studio F for one of our Parkway Sessions. 

They're now working on a project, so stay tuned for more. 

We've been delighted to bring you a new Parkway Sessions episode every week. You can click the links below to see (and hear!) recent recordings, or click here to see the playlist on our YouTube channel. 

