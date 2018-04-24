Enjoy a fresh serving of indie rock with Field

Field uses two guitars for its indie rock sound. (CBC)

One of our objectives at the CBC is to shine a light on emerging talent.

Meet Field, who are Simon Greeley-Noble and Shaun Dillon. Both play guitars, Simon sings and Shaun handles the drum programming.

They played their song Sore Eyes during a visit to our Studio F for one of our Parkway Sessions.

They're now working on a project, so stay tuned for more.

