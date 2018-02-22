Peter Dawe says fibromyalgia or chronic fatigue syndrome — a disease that can cause debilitating exhaustion, joint and muscle pain — has quietly stalked him since his twenties.

It started as a grogginess he thought was caused by hard work or a lack of sleep.

'The disease's career won out.' - Peter Dawe

But during the 16 years he was the director of the Newfoundland and Labrador chapter of the Canadian Cancer Society it got progressively worse.

"This was deep. This is in your bones. I just couldn't function physically," said the 57-year-old.

He fought back and after leaving the Cancer Society more than a decade ago he became provincial candidate for the district of Topsail, but in 2010 he quietly bowed out, citing health reasons.

"I had a career and the disease had a career and the disease's career won out," he said.

Not taken seriously

Dawe says that along with his symptoms, he was fighting the stigma fibromyalgia carries and the grinding doubts of many people, even members of medical profession, who questioned if his illness was real or "all in his head."

"You end up being so frustrated, so down on yourself, that you don't talk to anybody. You stop going to professionals because there is no answer and the more you go, the worse you feel," he said.

"You get beaten down. Lots of times you end up quitting and you back out."

Affects different people differently

The disease goes by a number of names: chronic fatigue syndrome, fibromyalgia and more recently, myalgic encephalomyelitis or M.E.

It affects people differently. Some cases are mild, but in severe cases it leaves patients unable to get out of bed for months or even years.

Myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME) or chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS) is known for causing an overwhelming sense of tiredness.

The cause remains unknown and it's difficult to diagnose. Dawe said he had to fight for treatment because very few doctors in Atlantic Canada are knowledgeable about the condition.

From triathlete to traumatized

One Canadian activist who's fighting for more research money and greater awareness of the disease said his experience with medical system was traumatizing.

Scott Simpson, of MillionsMissing Canada, met with federal cabinet minister and physician Carolyn Bennett in September 2017 to talk about myalgic encephalomyelitis. (Facebook)

Torontonian Scott Simpson was a triathlete before he became sick. He's lived with HIV since the late 1990s, but his experience with the medical system didn't prepare him for becoming sick with what he calls myalgic encephalomyelitis.

"It was traumatizing. In the context of HIV there is lots of support, there is a lot of support and there is lots of research funding. On the other end of our health care spectrum there is M.E.," says Simpson, a M.E. patient advocate with a group called Millions Missing Canada.

"I could count the number of M.E. doctor in Canada on one hand."

St. John's physician says tide is turning

Dr. Pradip Joshi, an internal medicine specialist in St. John's, says more members of the medical community are accepting that fibromyalgia is real.

Dr. Pradip Joshi treats fibromyalgia in St. John's. (Mark Quinn/ CBC)

"There are physicians who believe that this is a true entity and there are others who believe that this is a psychosomatic disorder. Lately, especially in the last five to 19 years, it is obvious that this is a clearly recognized condition," Joshi said.

Joshi believes more must be done to educate physicians and patients

"There are pharmacological as well as non-pharmacological treatments. Now that we have better criteria and better knowledge of this disease it is much easier to formulate a plan of treatment."

Prevalence unknown

The Newfoundland and Labrador Centre for Health Information said that in the past five years, 68 people with fibromyalgia have been hospitalized. It said provincial Medical Care Plan (MCP) coding doesn't capture if a patient visits a doctor for fibromyalgia.

Dawe and Simpson believe the true number of people dealing with this disease is much higher.

They describe it as an "epidemic" affecting half a million people across Canada and thousands in Newfoundland and Labrador.

"The numbers now are starting to become apparent and it's startling. Stats Canada from 2015, over a half a million Canadians self-identify with fibromyalgia and chronic fatigue syndrome," said Dawe.

"You are probably looking at thousands of people in Newfoundland and Labrador who have this condition but there are not getting treated by the medical system. They are not being recognized by the system."