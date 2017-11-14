The union representing the province's fish harvesters is calling for the Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) to close the south coast cod fishery to offshore vessels.

Keith Sullivan, president of the Fish, Food and Allied Workers (FFAW) union, said the cod stock in the 3PS fishing area along Newfoundland's south coast is too fragile to handle the pressure.

"We're pretty much at the lowest points this stock has ever recovered from," he said.

"There's serious concern about really going back to all the things that we did in the past that were mistakes."

Both the FFAW and FISH-NL are calling for DFO to close the 3PS cod fishery to offshore draggers. (CBC)

After the stock was found to be struggling this spring, the 3PS cod fishery lost its Marine Stewardship Council certification as a sustainable fishery. The total allowable catch in the area was also dropped to 6,500 metric tonnes, half of last year's quota.

On Friday, DFO issued a notice that the fishery was closing to inshore fishermen on Nov. 15. Another notice announced the fishery was opening Nov. 11 to offshore vessels.

The last time the catch was below 10,000 metric tonnes, said Sullivan, the offshore wasn't invited to catch anything at all.

Cod more vulnerable this time of year

He also said the fish are more vulnerable at this time of year, when the fish tend to congregate, Sullivan said during this time the fish are "really bunching up into January, February and March," getting ready for a spring spawn.

"In the grand scheme of things it's not a huge amount of fish but when the stock is at this point, it's the wrong thing to be doing," said Sullivan.

Sullivan says fish plants like Icewater Seafoods in Arnold's Cove, which only process cod, can be kept in business with catch from this year's increased quota of Northern cod.

Cod on a filleting machine a the Icewater Seafoods processing plant in Arnold's Cove. (CBC)

"The stock really has to come first," Sullivan said.

"And we have to consider inshore harvesters had a 50 per cent cut in cod and 50 per cent cut in crab."

The Federation of Independent Sea Harvesters of Newfoundland and Labrador is also against the decision to allow offshore fishing in the 3PS zone.

"DFO has given the offshore draggers permission to clean up the last of the south coast cod," said FISH-NL president Ryan Cleary in a release sent Friday.