It's an unusual sight on the Southern Shore highway: bumper to bumper traffic, jam packed along the side of the road.

And they're all there to get a closer look at a massive iceberg stuck in shallow water, just off the coast of Ferryland.

Over the Easter long weekend, local Don Costello says the area was "swarming with people" getting their photos of the iceberg.

A grand day out iceberg hunting in Ferryland with some friends. (Submitted by Cecille Abuque)

"Good Friday it was pretty busy but Sunday it was really blocked out there too," Costello told CBC's St. John's Morning Show on Tuesday.

The highest point of the iceberg is about 150 feet, Costello said, and it's moved a little bit and broken apart, but doesn't look like it's going anywhere any time soon.

The iceberg off Ferryland seen on April 16. (Submitted by Perry J Howlett)

"It's not moving out of that unless this winds stay up for another while, because he's right in on the shallow ground," he said.

It might show an early and profitable start to the tourism season, but given the time of year, people coming in from out of town might have a hard time finding somewhere to eat.

"I met a couple of people and they were looking for somewhere to get a bowl of soup or a sandwich or something, and there's only two places here ... and they don't open until the 24th of May."

A helicopter flies over an iceberg in Ferryland on April 14. (Submitted by Alyssa Delaney)

But that hasn't stopped people from going down to check out the sight for themselves.

Check out just a few of the photos people have shared.

The Ferryland iceberg, seen over the Easter weekend. (Submitted by Gus Byrne)

Iceberg in Ferryland in early April. (Submitted by Mary Dillon)

Iceberg at Ferryland. April 10, 2017. (Submitted by Ronald O'Toole)

Kelsey Arsenault was framed with the Ferryland iceberg recently. Terrific shot! (Submitted by Rhonda Arsenault)