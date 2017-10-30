It's late afternoon as the Grace Sparkes approaches the dock, her captain expertly spinning the 43-metre passenger and vehicle ferry around and placing the stern to the wharf.

Another successful hour-long crossing from Burnside for an impressive vessel christened just six years ago, at a cost to the provincial treasury of nearly $30 million.

Fewer than 10 vehicles disembark and in convoy-like fashion, climb the gravel road out of Penny's Cove and disappear over the hill.

The MV Grace Sparkes prepares to dock in St. Brendan's. (Cal Tobin/CBC)

Free of her burden, the Grace Sparkes floats snug to the wharf, her diesels idling, her ramp extended, ready to ingest another load and do it all over again in about a half-hour.

This time, there is just one vehicle and two passengers in the lineup.

Nearly $42,000 per resident

Welcome to St. Brendan's, an island community on the Easport Peninsula, in Bonavista Bay, home to Newfoundland and Labrador's most expensive ferry service, by a nautical mile.

The provincial government says it cost more than $6 million to operate this service in 2016, with a per-resident cost of $42,000 and a taxpayer subsidy rate of 93.3 per cent.

The per-resident cost was based on the 2016 census, which put the population of St. Brendan's at 145 souls.

But that number has slipped over the past year.

In October, 114 people called St. Brendan's home, a fact confirmed by residents who routinely do their own head count.

The once-thriving fishing community is now home to about 115 people. (Cal Tobin/CBC)

That would drive the annual per-resident cost of the ferry to nearly $53,000, which is two and a half times more expensive than the next closest run.

"I'd hate to be the person that had to keep the books," says Kevin O'Reilly, sounding almost apologetic, while standing dockside.

O'Reilly is chair of the St. Brendan's ferry users committee. He's also deputy mayor, a retired teacher, and like many here, intensely proud of his island home.

He's uncomfortable in front of a camera, and the topic doesn't help.

"I don't know what you're going to do with us all. You gonna chisel us off and leave the Avalon?" he asks.

Province at edge of financial cliff

The cost of the ferry, the sprawling all-grade school with its nine students, nearly nine kilometres of provincial roads, the health clinic — and more.

It's a touchy subject here, and few want the issue in the spotlight.

But in a province that some say is at the edge of a financial cliff, this ferry service stands out. Two crews of nine, half-a-million litres of fuel, and at so-called "marine prices," even the smallest replacement parts can reach into the thousands — all serving a population that wouldn't fill two school buses.

Salted cod dries on a flake in St. Brendan's, a centuries-old tradition in Newfoundland and Labrador outports. (Cal Tobin/CBC)

O'Reilly and his committee have fought hard for it, and they've heard the grumblings from non-residents.

But this is their highway, their right as citizens, they say.

"Should I have to defend that? That I want to live here? I don't know any other place to live. It crosses my mind lots. Where would I go? Don't know," says O'Reilly.

Fight to the last breath

The province is trying to bring down the cost. Trips have been reduced from five to three and engines throttled back to save fuel.

But locals don't like it. They say it hurts tourism, and makes it harder for the dozen or so fishing crews to get their landings into the marketplace.

"I will fight for this community. I will fight [with] every breath that's in me," says the pull-no-punches mayor of St. Brendan's, Veronica Broomfield.

Mayor Veronica Broomfield stands in the front door of her home on St. Brendan's, forcefully defending her island community. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

When approached about this story, Broomfield asks, "Are you trying to kill my community?"

The answer is "no," and Broomfield reluctantly agrees to an interview.

Her tone? Iron-rod stiff.

"I'm not worried about what it costs people to live in Burnside. Or what it costs the people to live in St. John's. So why are they worried about us? I'm too busy during the day to even think about how other people live. And I think they should do the same," she says.

Too big, too much money

The round-trip cost for two passengers and a vehicle on the St. Brendan's ferry is $34. But the actual cost to taxpayers? Nearly $500.

Some residents, including fisherman Paddy Kelly, acknowledge it's just too much.

"A lot of people thought it was a good thing to get this big ferry. But I said to my brother when I saw it the first time. I said, 'I think that's a nail in the coffin for St. Brendan's. Too big. Too much money.'"

St. Brendan's resident Paddy Kelly, at age 50, is one of the youngest fishermen on the island of St. Brendan's. (Cal Tobin/CBC)

No one wants to pay more, and with the population dropping fast, the per-resident cost is going nowhere but up.

Do the options include resettlement?

Be careful what you say.

"Don't mention the word, or someone will have you in the freezer for lobster bait next spring," O'Reilly says, and it's not clear if he's joking.

"I came here 44 years ago, and settled here," adds Mayor Broomfield. "And I was told 44 years ago St. Brendan's might last five years. It's still going strong. And I love every minute of it."

Resettlement is not an option for Paddy Kelly, either.

People on St. Brendan's own their own homes. Life is simple, safe, quiet, the Catholic church at the centre of their lives.

"You make someone leave St. Brendan's that owns their own home and put them in a basement apartment in St. John's or Corner Brook or Gander, I don't know how happy they are going to be," says Kelly.

An exodus of people

But just how strong is St. Brendan's?

The numbers don't lie, and they paint a grim picture.

A young mother and her three school-aged children have plans to leave in November, slashing the school's population by one-third to just six students.

St. Gabriel's in St. Brendan's is an all-grade school with an enrolment of nine students. (Cal Tobin/CBC)

A young couple and their two preschool children left in recent days, heading for better opportunities in Alberta.

Even the school principal, a passionate defender of rural Newfoundland and Labrador, plans to leave with her young daughter in the near future after 10 years on the island.

Dying with dignity

Ruby Kean will also join that exodus.

She owns St. Brendan's Convenience, one of two stores on the island.

After 14 years behind the counter, she now measures her future in business in months as opposed to years.

The doors swing open less and less, and many residents stock up during trips off the island.

She walks past her parents' house during her regular strolls around the cove. The heat is still on in the small bungalow, energized by the constantly droning diesel plant just metres away. But the house is empty. Her parents are both deceased.

Kean is exploring new opportunities, away from her beloved island.

The doors to St. Brendan's Convenience open and close less and less often these days, and owner Ruby Kean says she might have to close the store. (Cal Tobin/CBC)

"I wish some nights … I talk to my sisters in St. John's and they're going for coffee together or they're doing this. I think to myself, I wish I was with them," she says.

So will she migrate to the city, like so many others?

"Hopefully. If everything works in my favour. Yes. Hopefully," she says.

The pricey ferry service is busy taking people away from the island these days, far away from a community that has existed for 175 years.

No one denies the future is bleak, including Kevin O'Reilly.

"We're dying. I have no illusions about that. We're hoping to die with dignity."