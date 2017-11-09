Protesters on Fogo Island are refusing to let the Beaumont Hamel make its way to Bell Island as part of the agreed upon ferry swap.

"They say they're in there for the long haul," says Eugene Nippard, who is a citizen's representative on Fogo Island's Transportation Committee, although he said he was not speaking on that group's behalf.

"We've been treated as second class and that's not fair."

After several days of protests by Bell Island ferry users, all sides agreed to a solution: the Legionnaire would service the Fogo Island-Change Islands route, while the MV Beaumont Hamel and Flanders will service Bell Island.

Bell Island protesters, seen here on Nov. 6, did not want the Legionnaire to service Fogo Island. An agreement had been reached, but now protesters on Fogo Island are angry about their proposed Legionnaire schedule. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

But Nippard said the goodwill didn't last long as ferry users on Fogo Island are calling for issues to be resolved.

"We presented a schedule to management and they came back with one that was 95 per cent different," he said.

Nippard said government has said they won't implement the requested schedule "because it's a different contract for the workers on the Legionnaire than it is on the Veteran … It's a money issue."

'We got to fight back'

Due to the protests, the Department of Transportation will not allow the Legionnaire to sail until protesters let the Beaumont Hamel make its way to Bell Island, according to Nippard.

The Beaumont Hamel, pictured here in 2016, is supposed to join the Flanders to service Bell Island.

But a quick fix might not be in the works, he warned.

"We're just trying to prove a point, trying to keep the Beaumont Hamel and hopefully force the government to act as soon as possible, which they haven't been doing," he said.

"People don't want to take anymore and they says, 'Well, we got to fight back.' It worked in Bell Island — they got their schedule changed."