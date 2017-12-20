There are disruptions on the Marine Atlantic ferry service Wednesday due to gale force winds expected in the Cabot Strait.

Both morning crossings from Port aux Basques and North Sydney have been cancelled ahead of the weather conditions, and Marine Atlantic says it anticipates both evening crossings, scheduled for 11:45 p.m. will be affected as well.

Southeast winds are expected to ramp up in the Cabot Strait from 15 knots Wednesday morning to 40 by noon.

Westerly winds are then expected to remain in the 35-40 knot range — which is 63 to 72 km/h — through Thursday.

Marine Atlantic has not yet issued any advisories regarding Thursday's crossings. The service has seen several disruptions in the last few weeks due to weather.