A woman from Fermeuse is voicing her concern over how paramedics treated her husband last month.

Catherine Fennelly told CBC Radio's On The Go her husband, who has multiple health problems, was working in their shed when he started having severe pain.

When he came into their house complaining of the pain, they decided to head to the hospital in St. John's.

Before long, Fennelly said her husband's condition worsened.

"When we got coming down the shore through Ferryland he got worse, and I started to get worried," she said.

The couple stopped into Fewer's ambulance dispatch in Cape Broyle to see if they could take an ambulance.

Need to call first

When she spoke to a paramedic, Fennelly said she was told she had to call them first and not just show up.

Fennelly said she went back to her car and phoned them.

When her husband was taken into the dispatch a paramedic spoke to Fennelly and told her she wasn't supposed to be there.

"I said, 'When I left Fermeuse I had no intentions of coming here. I was going to carry on to emergency, but my husband got really bad in Ferryland so I decided to drop in,'" she said.

'There's such thing as human decency.' - Catherine Fennelly

Fennelly said the paramedics told her they wouldn't be able to turn on the ambulance siren and she and her husband would arrive just as quickly if they went to the hospital on their own.

When she argued her husband would be seen by doctors sooner if he arrived via ambulance, Fennelly said the paramedic told her that wasn't necessarily true.

The couple left and and picked up their daughter in Witless Bay on the way to St. John's so she could drive the couple, as Fennelly was very upset, she said.

Fewer's, Eastern Health respond

Fennelly's husband has been put on medication for three weeks and will need day surgery, she said. While Fennelly said he is OK, the incident prompted a complaint to Fewer's.

"They couldn't believe that this happened," she said.

Fennelly said she was told Fewer's is concerned about her complaint and the situation is being investigated. Eastern Health said it's waiting for the report on that investigation.

When Fewer's dispatch told Fennelly there is protocol paramedics need to follow, she said she understood.

"But there's such thing as human decency too," she added.

"I needed help — well my husband needed help — and basically we never got the ambulance. And they never once said 'If you really want to go in the ambulance, we'll take you.'"