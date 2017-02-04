The health authority in western Newfoundland expects to see more of a deadly street drug and is encouraging drug users and their families to pick up a free antidote that could save their lives during an overdose.

"We know fentanyl is on the streets. We have had deaths associated with fentanyl in the province and we are preparing for that," said Carol Ann Wight, director of mental health and addictions for Western Health.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Newfoundland and Labrador has reported that five of 20 drug related deaths in the province in 2015 involved fentanyl.

In British Columbia, there have been hundreds of fentanyl-related deaths. The drug is sometimes mixed with — or disguised as — other pain relievers such as oxycodone or Percocet.

Carol Ann Wight says fentanyl use is resulting in deaths, and the western region wants drug users to have an antidote on hand. (Brian McHugh/CBC)

The Newfoundland and Labrador government and RCMP have distributed kits containing the fentanyl antidote naloxone.

Wight said Western Health has 170 of the kits at its facilities. Another 200 are available through the regional AIDS prevention committee.

"We're really eager to get them out there," she said. "We have approached people we consider at risk."

Training, kits offered

The reaction has been mixed.

"Some people are very eager to take the kits ... other times people don't feel they are at risk. So they refuse, and other people use in secret."

The naloxone kits are free but people need about 15 minutes of training on how to use them. (Brian McHugh/CBC)

The kits contain two ampules of naloxone, two syringes, alcohol wipes, masks, gloves and instructions — all in a package about the size of an eyeglass case.

Wight said anyone interested can contact Western Health or call the 811 health hotline for a list of sites where they can be picked up.

A 15- to 20-minute training session is also offered.

"It is really important that they be in the hands of users at the time of an overdose situation," Wight said.