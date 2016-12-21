Police confirm that 252 pills seized in a St. John's drug bust contained fentanyl.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU-NL) seized the pills during Operation Titanium, a 10-month long investigation that police say resulted in the seizure of $750,000 worth of drugs.

Police seized pills in the bust and sent them to Health Canada for testing, which confirmed them to contain fentanyl.

The pills are identical to CxyContin 80s, police said, the same green colour and stamped with a number 80 on one side, and CDN on the other.

CFSEU-NL said in a statement they believe the pills were manufactured in a "clandestine laboratory" and not manufactured by a pharmaceutical company.

Police said in the release they don't know if more of the pills are on the street, but a warning people that fentanyl is "100 times more powerful than morphine and may cause overdose or death."