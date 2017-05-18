Police say lab tests have showed that a quantity of heroin taken from a man in Conception Bay South has proved to be fentanyl.

The Newfoundland and Labrador Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit said in a news release Thursday that the man was arrested on May 10 after a vehicle was stopped in C.B.S.

According to police, the 34-year-old had drugs concealed on his body — cocaine, prescription pills and what was believed to be 37 grams of heroin.

Samples of the heroin sent to Health Canada for analysis confirmed fentanyl.

Charges are pending against the man, who has been remanded to Her Majesty's Penitentiary, and he is scheduled to appear in court May 19.