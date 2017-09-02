Many communities in the province are gearing up for the municipal election on Sept. 26, but there won't be any campaigning in the town of Branch.

The entire council was acclaimed Wednesday — and once again, they're all women.

"I guess we've done so much good in the past four years they decided to leave us there," said Mayor Kelly Power.

Today was nomination day in Branch for the 2017 Municipal Election. A total of 5 were nominated-there will be no election. 5 women again! — @Branch_NL

Walsh and three returning councillors — Alice Mooney, Angeline Power and Mallary McGrath — will be joined by newcomer Jennifer English, a nurse with two young children.

'Our town is on a boil water order since 1966, so we're in the process of working and trying to get off that.'

- Kelly Power

The last council was also entirely female. Two men did run in 2013, but five of the six women also in the race were the top vote-getters, winning the five council seats.

Usually the candidate with the most votes gets the mayor's job — as long as council gives its stamp of approval — but since there was no election, the new councillors will decide amongst themselves who will take on the top job.

Roads and water main priorities

Whether she continues on as mayor or not, roads and water are at the top of Power's agenda.

"Our town is on a boil water order since 1966, so we're in the process of working and trying to get off that, we do have artesian wells that we're working towards getting hooked up."

Power said there has been quite a bit of paving and road repair in the community this summer, and continuing that effort in the surrounding areas will also be a goal for the next four years.

"I think we have a great council, and the next four years is going to be very interesting with them. They will put a lot into our town and we will really be able to do stuff for the community."