Pay equity advocates want N.L. legislature to move on gender wage gap resolution

On a day recognized as "Equal Pay Day" by the St. John's Status of Women Council and other groups across the country, two prominent female leaders in Newfoundland and Labrador are asking what's happened to the province's plan to move towards pay equality for men and women.

In March 2017, NDP MHA Gerry Rogers introduced a private member's bill asking the government to develop legislation on pay equity.

It was approved unanimously, but Dwan Street, a union women's advocate and St. John's Status of Women board member, and Caitlin Urquhart, lawyer and pay equity advocate, say nothing has been done since.

"We have not seen any action, and what we want to see is people calling, emailing, rallying their MHAs to say we're not going to stand for this. Women in this province deserve better," said Street, in an interview with CBC's Here & Now on Thursday.

The St. John's Status of Women Council says women in N.L. make 66 cents for every dollar earned by a man.

Legislation will help close gap

To both leaders, legislation is one way to help close that gap.

"While we're not going to see the gender wage gap closed overnight by legislation. It is such an important step and it is a very important one for this government," said Street.

NDP MHA Gerry Rogers introduced a private member's bill in March 2017 asking for legislation on pay equity. (CBC)

The council has been calling for an all-party committee on the issue, similar to the all-party committee that was created in recent years to look at mental health support

Urquhart says that's a start.

"They can do more than just recommend legislation, they can also look at it in a holistic manner, and recommend other changes that can help close this gap," she said.