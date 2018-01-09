Pro basketball players, horses, children's choirs, Giv'er the Moose plushies and more than one bold suit donned by Ryan Snoddon are all highlights of this year's CBC Feed NL campaign.

However, it's your kindness that has been the real star of the fundraising efforts.

In total, $102,638 was raised, along with 3,600 kilograms of food and 959 turkeys.

Every single donation went to the Community Food Sharing Association, which supports food banks across Newfoundland and Labrador.

"[This] will go a long way in providing assistance to those less fortunate throughout Newfoundland and Labrador as we work through these long, cold winter months," says Eg Walters, who has been with the organization for 25 years.

Stay tuned for more details on CBC's Tasty Tunes event, coming up in March. It proved to be a hot ticket last year and sold out.

Find out more details on that — and get one last look at Ryan Snoddon getting his groove on — in the video below.