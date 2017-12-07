During a time of year when gift-giving is all the rage, the Community Food Sharing Association is hoping people will feel like giving to their neighbours, too.

Feed N.L. Day, CBC's annual Christmas campaign, is on Friday Dec. 8, and we're collecting cash and non-perishable food donations for the community group.

'Open your own cupboards at home and look in, and basically that's what we're looking for.' - Eg Walters

"People in Newfoundland and Labrador are really generous," says Eg Walters, who has been with the Community Food Sharing Association for 25 years.

"It's really heartwarming to see."

Last year was the first Feed N.L. Day, and saw more than $109,000 raised for food banks across the province.

Walters said events like the Downtown Santa Claus Parade and the City of St. John's curbside food pickup this year saw around 16,000 pounds and nearly 100,000 pounds of food, respectively, donated.

"You're talking a quarter of a million dollars, so that's a significant donation."

If you're wondering what to donate, Walters said it's not hard to find ideas.

"Pasta, pasta sauce, mac and cheese, peanut butter, Cheez Whiz, soup, cereal. Basically just open your own cupboards at home and look in, and basically that's what we're looking for."

The Community Food Sharing Association collects donated non-perishable food items and sends them to food banks across Newfoundland and Labrador. (CBC)

The association is based in St. John's, but Walters said food gets shipped out across the province.

On Dec. 8 in St. John's you can stop by the CBC building any time between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. and donate cash, a cheque or non-perishable food items. We'll be hosting a Facebook live with the St. John's Morning Show from 7 until 9 a.m.

You can also visit us at the Avalon Mall from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. for the gift-wrapping station and we'll be selling Giv'er the Moose for $10, with 100 per cent of the proceeds going to the Community Food Sharing Association.

In Gander, you can drop by with donations from 6 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Dec. 8. And in Corner Brook, the morning show will be taking donations between 7 and 9 a.m.

Happy Valley-Goose Bay will be hosting its annual turkey drive on Dec. 15.

And if you can't make it in person, you can always donate online.