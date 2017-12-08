It's time to get your giving spirit on, and help raise money and non-perishable food items for the Community Food Sharing Association.

This is the second year for CBC's annual Christmas campaign — Feed NL — and Dec. 8 is the big day of giving.

The St. John's Morning Show was live from the CBC lobby on University Avenue in St. John's, which attracted pro-basketball players, horses, music and much more.

You can watch the entire show on our Facebook page.

People generously brought in bags of non-perishable food items, and cash donations had reached $43,955 by 9 a.m.

"It's been a fantastic morning, we've had lots of groups and organizations coming through, lots of kids bringing non-perishable food items, people dropping in cash donations, it's been fantastic," said Eg Walters, executive director of the Community Food Sharing Association.

"We had Royal Bank drop by this morning with a $20,000 donation, we had the good people from Tim Hortons drop by with $5,000 and there's been a $10,000 donation from Emera. So it all adds up."

If you couldn't make it out this morning, there is still time to donate.

Where and how to donate:

In St. John's you can stop by the CBC building any time until 7 p.m. to donate cash, a cheque or non-perishable food items.

You can also visit us at the Avalon Mall from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. for the gift-wrapping station, and we'll be selling Giv'er the Moose for $10, with 100 per cent of the proceeds going to the Community Food Sharing Association.

In Gander, you can drop by with donations until 5 p.m. on Dec. 8. And in Corner Brook, the CBC crew accepted donations until 9 a.m.

Happy Valley-Goose Bay will be hosting its annual turkey drive on Dec. 15.

College of the North Atlantic campuses are hosting a turkey drive for Feed NL Day and are also accepting donations.

And if you can't make it in person to a CBC newsroom or to an RBC branch, you can always donate online.

Follow along in our live blog.