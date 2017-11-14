Feed Demons live chef battle LIVE

Air Date: Nov 14, 2017 8:00 PM NT

Feed Demons live chef battle LIVE0:00

Two chefs, three rounds and one great cause. Feed Demons is a live chef battle between Kenny Pittman, of Seto, and Nick Walter, of The Merchant Tavern, at Piatto Pizzeria in St. John's, to benefit the Community Food Sharing Association

