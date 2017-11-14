Feed Demons live chef battle LIVE
Air Date: Nov 14, 2017 8:00 PM NT
Two chefs, three rounds and one great cause. Feed Demons is a live chef battle between Kenny Pittman, of Seto, and Nick Walter, of The Merchant Tavern, at Piatto Pizzeria in St. John's, to benefit the Community Food Sharing Association
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
St. John's
Light Rain
2°C
Gander
Mostly Cloudy
-2°C
Deer Lake
Clear
-3°C
Happy Valley-Goose Bay
Clear
-8°C
Latest Nfld. & Labrador News Headlines
- Feed Demons live chef battle LIVE
- Biology professor spends nights making babies — salmon babies, that is
- Suspect arrested in alleged carjacking at St. Clare's hospital
- Fewer students could mean fewer schools for western Newfoundland
- Captain's Quarters patron testifies locking eyes with robber before shooting
Top News Headlines
- Trudeau sends a message, or three, on Asian summit tour
- Australian voters support legalization of same-sex marriage
- Toronto 'cool guy' wanted by multiple landlords for double-ended rental scam
- Dellen Millard questions forensics expert about burning bones photo at Laura Babcock murder trial
- Duterte tells leaders to 'lay off' after Trudeau raises human rights in Philippines
Most Viewed
- Cortney Lake's ex-boyfriend 'only suspect,' police pleading for people to come forward
- N.L. student's message in a bottle found in France, draws scientific interest
- Cut spending, N.L. government tells agencies, boards, corporations
- 'I got no choice,' says Danny Williams on court action filed against City of St. John's
- It's OK for cops to cry: A human moment at the Phillips trial
- How do cancer charities support patients in N.L.?
- Captain's Quarters patron testifies locking eyes with robber before shooting
- Teddy Purcell signs in the KHL, sets sights on Canada's Olympic team
- Hair today, recycled tomorrow: St. John's salon cuts waste by 80%
- 'William's Harbour is my home': Resettling an island off Labrador's south coast
Don't Miss
-
Video
Feed Demons live chef battle LIVE
LIVE
-
New
Biology professor spends nights making babies — salmon babies, that is
-
Suspect arrested in alleged carjacking at St. Clare's hospital
-
Fewer students could mean fewer schools for western Newfoundland
-
Captain's Quarters patron testifies locking eyes with robber before shooting
-
Cut spending, N.L. government tells agencies, boards, corporations
-
Video
Cortney Lake's ex-boyfriend 'only suspect,' police pleading for people to come forward
-
Man, 29, dead after car rolls down embankment near South Brook
-
Doll maker to doctors: 150 named Labradorians of Distinction
-
Disagreement ongoing about vulnerable south coast cod fishery
-
Breaking the 'testosterone glass ceiling': Gander Flyers gets 1st female trainer
-
Family displaced after house damaged by fire in Portugal Cove-St. Philip's
-
'I got no choice,' says Danny Williams on court action filed against City of St. John's
-
Teddy Purcell signs in the KHL, sets sights on Canada's Olympic team
-
How do cancer charities support patients in N.L.?