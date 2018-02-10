Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
St. John's
Light Snow
-2°C
Gander
Light Snow
-2°C
Deer Lake
Light Snow
-4°C
Happy Valley-Goose Bay
Clear
-11°C
Latest Nfld. & Labrador News Headlines
- No snow, no problem! St. John's ski club making snow to combat warm winter
- Dodgeball fundraiser raises thousands for youth living with cancer
- Go, Kaetlyn, go! People of Marystown rally to cheer on one of their own
- Pets prove practice makes #Hoveoff purr-fection
- 2018 eyed as big year for Labrador transportation — on land, underwater and at sea
Top News Headlines
- 'Justice for Colten': Hundreds gather for Boushie support rally in Saskatoon after Stanley not-guilty verdict
- Trump accuses Democrats of playing politics with memo
- Detained Iranian academic and environmental activist dies in prison, son says
- House of Cards, The Wire actor Reg E. Cathey dead at 59
- Watch Olympic Primetime on CBC featuring figure skating
Most Viewed
- How good friends and a Christmas gift helped stop a suicide
- Gander RCMP investigating sudden death of teen amid social media comments
- A dinner party to die for saves the season for a Harbour Grace inn
- Crew rescued after fishing vessel suffers significant damage near Witless Bay
- Teach your kids about dog safety, N.L. mother warns after dog bites son's face
- A resurgent Labrador is about to bounce back, says MHA
- Lottery win with 'all those zeros' helps Newfoundlander rebuild after Fort McMurray fire
- Former Mountie to be tried for child luring after Court of Appeal overturns stay
- Police say Bell Island house fire is suspicious
Don't Miss
No snow, no problem! St. John's ski club making snow to combat warm winter
Dodgeball fundraiser raises thousands for youth living with cancer
This St. John's crafter is 'Driven to Ink' by her love of colouring
Photos
February beauty — as seen by you! Our audience gallery for Feb. 5
Live Blog
Stay in the loop this weekend with the CBC N.L. live blog
Dog bites: It may not be them, it could be you
-
