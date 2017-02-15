All metro St. John's schools are closed Wednesday, while a blizzard warning is still in effect as the second wave of a winter storm system works its way through eastern Newfoundland.

The storm started Tuesday morning, with snowfall and high winds creating white-out conditions, from the Avalon across to Bonavista.

#NLwx Future Tracker

AM snow to Aft flurries/frz driz for Metro, w gusty winds thru today.

Central & NE see snow into this Eve.

More Thurs 😁 pic.twitter.com/XbrTGvguAe — @ryansnoddon

Memorial University Marine Institute and College of the North Atlantic campuses in the St. John's area are all closed for the morning.

An additional total of 10 to 15 centimetres of snow is expected Wednesday, combined with wind gusts up to 100 km/h.

Snow is expected to taper to flurries late Wednesday morning.

In the meantime, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is advising of treacherous driving conditions on the Avalon.

All courts in St. John's, as well as government offices, were closed for the morning.

Beautiful Wednesday in St John's #nlwx pic.twitter.com/o64DFEn40i — @Jeremy_Eaton

Newfoundland Power crews are en route to investigate an unplanned outage due to severe weather in the Western Bay and Salmon Cove area.

Metrobus has suspended its service in St. John's for the morning, with an update expected at 11 a.m.

At St. John's International Airport, there were still flight cancellations listed Wednesday morning.

Wet Thursday morning ahead

If you think the snow is a mess, just wait for Thursday's weather system.

Environment Canada is calling for snow mixed with ice pellets, switching to freezing rain or showers or snow flurries, through Thursday morning.

That wet weather will make shovelling Wednesday's snow that much harder.