Police say a 25-year-old woman is dead after the SUV she was driving rolled over an embankment on the Trans-Canada Highway near Holyrood Tuesday night.

Holyrood RCMP say emergency crews responded shortly after 8:30 p.m. just west of the Holyrood Access Road.

The woman, a resident of Paradise, was the lone occupant.

Police are investigating the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact the Holyrood RCMP.