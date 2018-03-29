Snowmobiler dies from injuries after crash in Happy Valley-Goose Bay

A 54-year-old man has died from injuries after a snowmobile crash in Happy Valley-Goose Bay Wednesday night, police said.

RCMP officers were called to an accident on Churchill Street around 10:30 p.m.

The man was driving his snowmobile on the side of the street when it flipped over, police said, with the man landing on his back.

At the time of the crash, he was not wearing a helmet, RCMP said in a release.

The man was taken to the Labrador Grenfell Hospital for treatment, but died from his injuries a short time later.

Police said Thursday the investigation is ongoing.