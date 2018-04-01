Fatal snowmobile accident in Flower's Cove on Northern Peninsula

A 41-year-old woman from Anchor Point, N.L., is dead following the second fatal snowmobile accident in Newfoundland and Labrador in less than a week.

RCMP received a report of a serious snowmobile accident at Eastern Brook Pond, near Anchor Point on the Northern Peninsula, around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Officers from Flower's Cove and Port Saunders responded to the scene, along with firefighters and paramedics from Flower's Cove.

Police say the woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was the driver and lone occupant of the snowmobile. The cause of the collision is under investigation.

In late March, a 54-year-old man died from injuries suffered in a snowmobile accident on Churchill Street in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.