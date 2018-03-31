50-year-old Point Lance, N.L., man killed in rollover between St. Bride's and Branch Friday night

A 50-year-old man from Point Lance, N.L., is dead after a single-vehicle rollover Friday night.

Placentia RCMP said late Saturday afternoon that they received a report of the accident, on Route 100 between St. Bride's and Branch, around 8:15 p.m. Friday.

Officers from the Placentia and Whitbourne RCMP detachments responded. The driver and lone occupant was pronounced dead at the scene.

Placentia RCMP are investigating the cause of the accident with help from RCMP Traffic Services Unit and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Anyone who may have seen the rollover is asked to call 709-227-2000, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).