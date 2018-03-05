A man from the Foxtrap area has died in an apparent hunting accident near Colinet.

The man, in his early 60s, was shot while hunting on Route 91 near Colinet on Saturday, according to a media release issued Monday by Placentia RCMP.

He had succumbed to his injuries — a gunshot wound to his upper body — by the time police and paramedics arrived at the scene, the release said.

Police said the incident appears to be an accident but the incident is being investigated by police and with the assistance of the chief medical examiner.