A man has died following a crash involving an all-terrain vehicle and a truck in Deer Park.
The 45-year-old died after the two vehicles collided sometime Sunday afternoon, according to Holyrood RCMP
Deer Park is a popular area for cabins near Salmonier Line, on Newfoundland's Avalon Peninsula.
Police said they will release more information on the crash later on Monday.
