One man is dead after the tractor-trailer he was driving went off the Trans-Labrador Highway.

The RCMP say an eastbound tractor-trailer went off the highway and down a steep embankment at Pope's Hill, about 80 kilometres west of Happy Valley-Goose Bay, around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

The lone occupant and driver, a male resident of Quebec who was in his late 50s, was declared dead at the scene.

The transport truck was extensively damaged.

The matter remains under investigation by Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP, an RCMP collision analyst and the office of the chief medical examiner.

Police said they will not release the man's name, but said he is from Mont-Joli, Que.